Creative Arts Eco Project inspires young minds across Alnwick

Now in its third year, the Creative Arts Eco Project, a continuing collaboration between The Duchess’s Community High School and The Alnwick Garden, is helping young people across Northumberland explore the connection between creativity, science, and sustainability.

The project's shared goal is to encourage environmental awareness and creative sustainability among young learners. Each year, the initiative has expanded its reach, refining its approach and involving an increasing number of local primary schools in hands-on, creative learning experiences.

Led by Evelynne Boe from The Duchess’s Community High School, the Eco Project introduces pupils to the world of textiles through eco-friendly dyeing techniques and the use of natural dyes made from plants and other organic materials. Pupils experience the full cycle of sustainable textile creation; from growing dye plants and extracting natural colours to using those dyes on fabric.

This process-based approach helps children understand how creative choices can affect the environment, while showing that beautiful, high-quality art can be made in environmentally responsible ways.

Small sample of the work

Each workshop is carefully designed to suit the age and learning level of the pupils involved. By combining hands-on practical work, scientific exploration, and artistic expression, the sessions invite pupils to learn through doing; encouraging curiosity, collaboration, and problem-solving.

A highlight of the Eco Project is its annual summer exhibition at The Alnwick Garden, where pupils’ work is displayed for families, teachers, and visitors. The exhibition celebrates the achievements of young artists and demonstrates how creativity and sustainability can come together to make a positive difference.

Over the past three years, the Creative Arts Eco Project has evolved into a model of local partnership and environmental education, linking schools, community, and nature in a shared mission to inspire the next generation of creative, environmentally conscious citizens.

“The Eco Project is a perfect example of what we want our students to achieve; meaningful learning that extends beyond the classroom,” said James Wilson, Headteacher of The Duchess’s Community High School. “Evelynne's project shows how art can spark curiosity, connect young people with their environment, and build pride across our community. It’s a wonderful reminder of what education in Northumberland should feel like; creative, purposeful, and rooted in place.”

“This project gives pupils the chance to see how art, science, and sustainability connect in the real world,” added Evelynne Boe, project lead. “It’s about showing young people that creativity can be a force for good and that small changes in how we make things can have a big impact on the planet.”