Four laptops and a printer have been purchased and an internet café set up.

The grant funding was provided by Northumberland Communities Together funded by North of Tyne Combined Authority.

Russell Gaines, head of vocational at James Calvert Spence College (JCSC) in Amble, recently visited Craster to host an IT workshop for local residents.

An IT workshop in Craster Memorial Hall.

He shared his computing skills, helping senior citizens to boost their IT confidence and knowledge.

The support session was organised thanks to an invitation from former JCSC science teacher, Jackie Reeves.

Mr Gaines delivered a presentation on the use of technology, highlighting the huge advantages it can bring to communication.