Craster and Dunstan senior citizens get up to speed with IT training

Craster Community Trust recently received a grant for £2,500 to develop the community space of the Memorial Hall to engage with the residents.

By Ian Smith
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:17 BST

Four laptops and a printer have been purchased and an internet café set up.

The grant funding was provided by Northumberland Communities Together funded by North of Tyne Combined Authority.

Russell Gaines, head of vocational at James Calvert Spence College (JCSC) in Amble, recently visited Craster to host an IT workshop for local residents.

An IT workshop in Craster Memorial Hall.An IT workshop in Craster Memorial Hall.
He shared his computing skills, helping senior citizens to boost their IT confidence and knowledge.

The support session was organised thanks to an invitation from former JCSC science teacher, Jackie Reeves.

Mr Gaines delivered a presentation on the use of technology, highlighting the huge advantages it can bring to communication.

There were also group discussions around the risk of online fraud and identity theft. Attendees learned how they could protect themselves online alongside receiving general support with common computing tasks such as word processing, emailing and connecting printers.