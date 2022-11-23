Cramlington Village Primary School reaches the final of Britinnica Magazine School's Quiz Challenge
Brainy youngsters at a primary school are swotting up on their general knowledge after getting through to the finals of a nationwide quiz challenge.
The team from Cramlington Village Primary is made up of four pupils – Kevin (10), Jack (9), Eeva (10) and Megan (9).
They fought off stiff competition from 60 schools to make it through to the final round, and are thrilled with their achievements.
Eeva said: “I was terrified in the semi finals but I am absolutely buzzing with excitement to get the opportunity to go all the way to London for the finals!”
The final quiz showdown will be held at Bridewell Hall in London on November 30.
Sarah Koratzitis, vice principal, said: “We originally purchased Britannica Magazine to support our pupils to access a wider range of texts for our new library, and they have been a huge success.
"We didn’t think buying them would eventually result in an invite to the Britannica schools quiz finals in London, but the children worked extremely hard to earn their place and we couldn’t be happier for them.”
If the school is crowned as champions, they will win £1,000 worth of What On Earth books for the school library.
Christopher Lloyd, quiz master and Britannica Magazine CEO and founder, said: “The schools who participated were just brilliant, we couldn’t have wished for a more enthusiastic and motivated cohort of young people, inspired by information about the real world – far more amazing than anything you can make up!”