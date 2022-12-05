Nine-year-olds Eeva and Jack and 10-year-olds Kevin and Megan, from Cramlington Village Primary School, won the Britannica Magazine Schools Quiz Challenge.

The team qualified for the finals, held on wednesday, November 30 in London, by winning their online heats.

After winning the eight to 11 years category, they beat 11 to 14 years winners Soham Village College, from Cambridgeshire, in a match that went to a buzzer playoff.

The Cramlington Village Primary School team with their silverware after winning the Britannica Magazine Schools Quiz Challenge.

Vice principal at Cramlington Village Primary School Sarah Koratzitis sais: “We believe in giving our children a voice and empowering them to achieve their full potential. Winning the final certainly did that.

“The Britannica Magazine quiz gave all pupils the opportunity to show their passion for reading and curiosity about the world around them, all within a platform that promotes social equality.

“We are so proud our children put Cramlington firmly on the map and are absolutely delighted to win £500 to buy books for the new community library.

“It was a fantastic day and we cannot wait to enter again next year.”

Cramlington Village Primary School quiz team in action

More than 80 schools had initially entered the competition, which bases its questions on content from Britannica Magazine.

Quizmaster and magazine founder Christopher Lloyd said: “Witnessing these incredible children showing off their general knowledge was nothing short of stunning.

“I have to say, in all my career, I cannot think of a more uplifting, joyful day.

“It just goes to prove my theory, developed over many years of giving school talks and workshops, that in our species, Homo Sapiens, peak curiosity occurs at about the age of ten.”