Year 5s at Cramlington Village Primary School visited the North Sea Link in Blyth, which links Blyth to the Norwegian village of Kvilldal to allow energy sharing between the two countries via a 450 mile cable.

They learned about the interconnector at the National Grid site’s education centre, then were given materials to take back to the school and build models.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils had a go at designing and building miniature wind turbines, applying the knowledge they learned about how renewable energy is generated.

From left, Sharon Henderson, Mark Collins, and Simon Matthews from North Sea Link with the winning team. (Photo by National Grid)

Members of the North Sea Link team then visited the school to judge the models and pick their favourite.

Winners Ava Skidmore, Daniele Taraseviciute, Leon Redshaw, and Kaytee Banks each received a £10 Amazon voucher and a group certificate, and their model will be displayed at the education centre alongside instructions to help other visitors build similar models.

School principal Janet Robinson said: “We have always been keen to raise aspirations for our children and support them to learn about the fantastic career pathways available in the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“National Grid has been instrumental in providing our year 5 and 6 pupils with the opportunities to understand the range of future careers available.

“We would like to thank National Grid for their continued support and time to develop the scientists, mathematicians, and engineers of the future.”