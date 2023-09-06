Watch more videos on Shots!

The Cramlington Learning Village student achieved nine grade 9s, and will study biology, chemistry, and maths A Levels in her bid to become a doctor.

Iona, 16, said the Covid 19 pandemic “showed the importance of the medical profession.” She added: “It just made me want to be a part of it even more.”

Last year she secured some work experience at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, where staff let her observe the cardiology ward for a week.

Cramlington Learning Village student Iona Roberts was back in the lab on her first day in sixth form. (Photo by Cramlington Learning Village)

Iona said: “They were a little bit surprised at how young I was but they were very welcoming.

“It was great to be able to see their work up close, taking tests and scans, carrying out observations, and being allowed to listen in on doctor-patient consultations.

“I hope I can do it again and I would love to explore other areas.”

Iona also supports the local community as a Rainbows leader, the youngest Girlguiding section, and volunteers with autism charity The Toby Henderson Trust in Bedlington.

Ken Brechin, Iona’s deputy headteacher at Cramlington Learning Village, said: “Iona is a credit to herself, her family and her school.

“Her outstanding GCSE results were a result of her hard work, intelligence, and ability to master a range of subjects from science to Spanish.

“Her roles in the community and her determination to help people demonstrate the personal qualities we have seen throughout her time at the school.