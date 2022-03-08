Cramlington school rallies to support Ukrainians caught up in Russian invasion

Town Mayor Loraine De Simone, Councillor Wayne Daley, Elijah and Emelia with some of the items collected at Burnside Primary School in Cramlington.

Children at Burnside Primary School, in Cramlington, are among those who have collected goods to be sent to help refugees and those still caught up in the conflict.

Pupils, some of whom have relatives in Ukraine, have also been wearing blue and yellow clothes and making sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine.

Headteacher Jane Ramsey said: “It’s been an emotional experience.

“We have pupils who have close family members in Ukraine and talking to them and their relatives made us all want to support the refugees.

“The whole school took part in a peace, love and kindness meditation.

"The pupils have been encouraged to wear blue and yellow clothes, echoing the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

"Our nursery group created beautiful sunflowers and they were used to create our stunning display at the entrance to the school.

“And then we have had the collection of goods which has been astounding.

"Our pupils’, parents and the local community have been very generous, as have the parents who have done many trips delivering the items to the local collection point.

“Our pupils have reached out beyond Cramlington. They have demonstrated they truly are global citizens.

Cramlington Town Mayor Loraine De Simone, who visited the school, said “I am just amazed. Everyone has pulled together to help those affected by this terrible crisis. It was wonderful to see so many good deeds.”