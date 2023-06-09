Two mechanics from North East based charity Recyke y’bike attended to the bikes in the shed at Beaconhill Primary School belonging to pupils that had cycled in on that day.

This took place to mark National Bike Week, which is held every year to recognise and celebrate the benefits of cycling.

The visit was organised by Barratt Developments North East – with its Cramlington development, West Meadows at the Arcot Estate, located close to the school.

Jack Swain, left, Joel Routledge and Ryan Collins, right, with a group of Beaconhill Primary School pupils. Picture by Steve Brock.

It followed the housebuilder’s recent donation of £1,500 from its monthly Community Fund initiative to Recyke y’bike.

Jack Swain and Ryan Collins from the charity worked on 17 bikes in three hours, pumping up tyres, adjusting and replacing brake and gear cables and replacing worn pedals among other things, ensuring that all of them were safe for use ahead of the summer holidays.

Joel Routledge, Headteacher at Beaconhill Primary School said: “We were delighted that Jack and Ryan from Recyke y’Bike were able to check and fix all the bikes that were cycled in on that day.

“We have an impressive number of children that cycle to school, who will also no doubt be using their bikes more during the summer holidays.

“We are very lucky that Cramlington is so well connected by cycle paths and we’re thankful to Barratt Developments for organising this great surprise for the children and encouraging them to get out on their bikes.”