Cramlington pupils enjoy special day learning more about science

Pupils at SS Peter and Paul’s Catholic Academy take part in Science Day.

The magic of science was at the heart of a special event when pupils enjoyed a special day at their Cramlington school.

Every child at SS Peter and Paul’s Catholic Academy was able to take part in Science Day.

Activities ranged from designing a boat to building a fairground attraction and even included dancing raisins.

Lorraine Metcalf, science co-ordinator at the school, said: “Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects are so important in today’s society.

"It is our responsibility as educators to inspire the scientists, engineers and mathematicians of the future.

"The subjects have a range of benefits for pupils with creativing and lateral thinking a key part of problem solving.”

She added: “We feel it is never too early to promote STEM careers to our students.

"With these subjects there are endless opportunities and skills for life.”

The school’s youngest pupils in Reception and Years 1 and 2 enjoyed a Magical Science Show while Years 3 and 4 enjoyed a show based around light and sound.

The older children in Years 5 and 6 were delighted with the ‘exploding science’ show.

The Science Day is an annual event at the school, a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, but was delayed by the pandemic.