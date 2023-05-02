The A Level Art and Photography students from Cramlington Learning Village created the artwork to commemorate the causes King Charles supported while the Prince of Wales.

Councillor Wayne Daley said: “It is absolutely phenomenal. I am blown away by the themes here and what it is actually talking about, which is the whole legacy that King Charles has left, particularly through his work when he was Prince of Wales.”

Councillor Christine Dunbar added: “It is hard to choose which one you like. I think they are all very poignant but I am really drawn to the Prince’s Trust one.

Councillors Christine Dunbar and Wayne Daley with the artwork.

“I think everyone should come down and have a look at how much work has been put in by our students at Cramlington L:earning Village and how fantastic they are. They should be applauded for them.”