The Cramlington Village Primary School and Bedlington branches of the Little Angels nursery group achieved the same grade at their previous inspection too.

Ofsted, the government body which inspects the standards of schools and nurseries, usually inspects premises on a six-year cycle.

The reports commend the setting, staff and children’s development at both premises.

Emma Clarke, nursery manager of Little Angels Bedlington pictured left, and Diane Blakely, nursery manager of Little Angels Cramlington Village Primary School pictured right, with pupils of the nurseries.

Little Angels area manager Victoria Solomon said: “Maintaining such a high level of quality after so many recent challenges is fantastic.

“The staff have worked so hard to strive for the highest standards of education and care for the children and the reports reflect this very hard work and commitment.

“We are absolutely over the moon and I am incredibly proud.”

Bedlington nursery manager Emma Clarke told the News Post Leader: “We are delighted and thrilled that we have maintained our Ofsted outstanding grade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so proud of the team we have at Bedlington, who have come through the pandemic and strived for more for the children and their development.

“As a team we look forward to continuing to encourage our children to extend their learning opportunities to be ready for their next learning adventure in life.”

Cramlington Village Primary School nursery manager Diane Blakely said: “I am extremely proud that we have maintained the outstanding outcome for our nurseries.

“The team work extremely hard everyday to deliver activities that challenge and excite the children, building bonds with them to give them a sense of security to be able to learn and make great progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything we do as a team is always centred around the children and their individual needs and it gives me great pride that this has continued to be recognised.”

Little Angels provide childcare and education to children from six weeks to 11 years old.

They first opened their doors in September 1999 in Cramlington Village, and now have five sites.