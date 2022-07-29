Council submits demolition notice for former Wooler First School buildings

Northumberland County Council has given notice of its intention to bulldoze the former Wooler First School on Ryecroft Way.

A site notice reveals the work is scheduled to take place between October and December.

The site will then be levelled and graded to provide a temporary car park with a loose gravel surface.

The former Wooler First School site.

Extra parking is wanted to cope with the expected increase in visitors to the town when the Ad Gefrin distillery opens later this year.

The work is linked to plans to create much-needed cemetery space for the Glendale area on a wider part of the site.

Wooler Parish Council is seeking change of use permission from school field to cemetery.