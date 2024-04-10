Contractors appointed for redevelopment of schools in Coquet partnership
The upgrades to feeder primary schools in Amble are being made ahead of the construction of a new ‘super school’, replacing the existing buildings at James Calvert Spence College.
The partnership is moving from a three tier to a two tier system as part of a £39m investment by Northumberland County Council.
Extensions will be built at Grange View C of E, Red Row, Bromhill and Amble Links first schools to convert them into primary schools.
The site of the former Amble Middle School, on South Avenue, will also be refurbished to allow for the relocation of Amble First School and the creation of new, specialist provision that will be known as Barndale by The Sea – a satellite site of Barndale House School in Alnwick.
A report to cabinet members recommended delegating the decision to appoint Robertsons Construction as contractors for the refurbishment of the South Avenue site to the executive director for education. Meanwhile, Portakabin were the recommended appointment for the extensions at the feeder first schools.
Cllr Jeff Watson, Amble West with Warkworth, said: “This is a wonderful thing for Amble, something we have been talking about for a number of years. It has been a difficult process – covid slowed things down and we had the move from three tier to two tier.
“I’m really delighted that we have got as far as we have got now and I’m looking forward to seeing this completed. I’m hoping we have a community school for Amble, which as a town doesn’t really have anything else.”