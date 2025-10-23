A ceremony has been held to mark the start of construction on a £50m redevelopment of Cramlington Learning Village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Main contractor Bowmer + Kirkland workers were joined on site by the Department for Education project team and representatives from Northumberland County Council and WSP.

Also in attendance was Cramlington Learning Village’s longest serving member of staff, Kim Rochester, who joined the school in 1985.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Bird and Kim Irving, co-headteachers at Cramlington Learning Village, said: “We are excited to begin this new chapter in our school. For us this groundbreaking does not just mark a physical process but is about laying a foundation where our students will be inspired, challenged and empowered.”

A groundbreaking ceremony at Cramlington Learning Village.

Ed Besford, regional director at Bowmer + Kirkland, added: “Bowmer + Kirkland are thrilled to have been appointed main contractor on the redevelopment of Cramlington Learning Village. It is really exciting to be part of the process that will provide the school and local community with state-of-the-art facilities for generations to come.’’

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Every child deserves a safe, high-quality classroom where they can focus on learning. After years of neglect, too many children are being taught in school buildings that are in poor condition, and that simply isn’t good enough.

“We are thrilled that work has begun on a new school and sixth form building at Cramlington Learning Village that pupils can not only feel proud of, but that meets the needs of all its students now and for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through our Plan for Change we are investing in the future, with almost £20 billion for the School Rebuilding Programme through to 2034-35 - rebuilding over 500 schools across England with 250 additional schools to be selected in the next two years.”

Construction of the 10,000 sq m main teaching block will provide classrooms, science rooms, an assembly hall, a dining area and breakout spaces. Externally, new sports pitches will be formed to supplement the existing sports facilities as well as a car park and social areas.

The final phase of the project includes demolition of the existing school buildings with the exception of the Junior Learning Village and the Sports Building, which will remain operational throughout and will be incorporated within the complete development.