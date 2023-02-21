Once complete, Gilbert Ward Academy will support 80 children between 11 and 16 years old with social, emotional and mental health or autism spectrum disorder needs.

The free school is due to open in September 2023 and will be operated by Prosper Learning Trust, which already operated four schools in the North East.

Chris Richardson, CEO of Prosper Learning Trust, said: “It is very exciting to see work now getting underway and plans starting to take shape.

A computer render of designs for the school.

“Everybody at the trust works very hard to ensure that we are providing the highest quality education for all our pupils.

“As our vision states, ‘we help vulnerable young people succeed against the odds, understanding that learning is the key to that success’.

“As such, we very much look forward to working with pupils in Northumberland and to providing the best possible educational experience for them in a school where they can thrive and be happy.”

The school is named after Dr Gilbert Ward, who established public medical services in Blyth, and is being built on the former site of Princess Louise First School, which has been vacant since the school was demolished in 2016.

Northumberland County Council submitted a bid to a government programme that funds free schools in an attempt to expand special educational needs and disabilities support in the county.

Gilbert Ward Academy will be built by the Department for Education with a capital contribution from the council.

Councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said: “This is fantastic news and I am delighted to see work now getting underway on what is going to be a fantastic addition to Northumberland.

“The Gilbert Ward Academy will offer pupils the opportunity to learn, thrive and grow in an environment that is tailored to meet their needs.