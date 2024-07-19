Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

School pupils, council bosses, and construction teams have celebrated the ‘topping out’ of a £50m project to build a new school in Northumberland.

The construction of a joint campus for Astley Community High School and Whytrig Middle School off The Avenue in Seaton Delaval, which will welcome over 1,200 students from September 2025, has now reached the building’s highest point, roughly six months into the build.

Astley and Whytrig students Charlotte and Stephen were invited on a tour of the site to view the construction progress and will now report back to their respective classmates.

Charlotte said: “The new school build is getting along great and I cannot wait. I am very excited for it to be finished as from the plans it looks very modern.

School pupils joined council leader Glen Sanderson to celebrate the topping out of their schools' under-construction shared campus. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

“I think the thing I am most excited about is the swimming pool.”

Stephen added: “The building is massive and it was good to see them working on the sports facilities. We heard how they will all be available for the community too.”

The scheme features sports facilities like a fitness studio, swimming pool, multi-use games areas, and 3G pitches that will be made available for community use outside of school hours.

The schools, both part of the Seaton Valley Federation, will have separate classrooms at the new premises but will share science labs, art studios, and some other facilities. The school building is designed to be carbon neutral in operation.

The facilities include shared art spaces and labs as well as sports pitches that will be available for community use. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Parking proposals consist of a ‘park and stride’ with a new car park a few minutes walk from the premises.

John Barnes, executive headteacher at the Seaton Valley Federation, said: “I cannot stop smiling because the school is just coming along fabulously. I cannot wait to be in here, all set up, and ready to go and start the next stage of our development as a federation.”

The ‘super-school’ project is one of Northumberland County Council’s flagship school construction schemes.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for education, said: “We are almost six months into the project and there has been so much progress. We can now see where the individual classrooms are, where the swimming pool is and the sports fields.

“We are on schedule, we are on time. It is great to see everyone working so hard to get this project finished.”

“We are investing in school facilities across the county so that our young people can have the very best start possible.”

Council leader Glen Sanderson added: “This is the most wonderful thing I have seen for a long time.

“Our investment in education across the county is an investment in our young people and our communities for their future and for the future of Northumberland.

“This project is also supporting local jobs and apprenticeships, driving growth in the local supply chain and wider economy.”

Over 100 people are working at the site, which covers more than 10,500 square metres.

Tony Fitzgerald, construction director for the project’s contractor BAM, said: “We are working closely with local schools to provide fantastic learning opportunities, centred in real-world construction and engineering.

“We are also driving investment into the local economy by employing Northumberland-based subcontractors, procuring materials locally, and creating employment and apprenticeship opportunities on the project.”