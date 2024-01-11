Concerns have been raised about an ongoing consultation into the future of SEND education in Northumberland – which council officers admit contain a series of ‘unpalatable’ options.

The number of children requiring an education and healthcare plan (EHCP) in the county more than doubled from 1,679 in 2017 to 3,369 in 2023.

The increase brings with it rising costs, and Northumberland County Council is facing a budget deficit of £6.2 million in its high needs block by the end of the 2024/25 financial year.

The high needs block funds special school places and ‘top ups’, which provide extra resources for learners with EHCPs in addition to the ordinarily available provision for all children.

Prudhoe North councillor Angie Scott. Photo: Northumberland Labour.

The problem is not unique to Northumberland, but in other areas where the Government has stepped in to provide additional funds and bridge the gap, councils are expected to reduce their SEND spending.

Director of education David Street has admitted that some measures ordered by the DfE can be ‘unpalatable’ to those in the education sector. These include reducing the growth and cutting EHCPs, specialist demand, and top up values.

Cllr Angie Scott, Labour’s shadow cabinet member for education, said: “My concern is if they cut the amount of EHCPs, how on earth are children and young people going to get the correct support?

“Every day I receive calls from parents who are unable to get their children diagnosed and in school for only a few hours per day even when teachers share their concerns about their children. This puts pressure on schools.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson.

“Schools are trying hard and doing innovative things like changing cupboards into quiet rooms. This shows the commitment of headteachers, but they are at breaking point.

“Children are being excluded from school because of their social and emotional issues which could be resolved with adequate care plans. Northumberland County Council say they have a plan, but it is only words.

“There is a crisis and children and parents are bearing the brunt. The education system is in chaos and the future of our children is bleak.”

The council’s ruling cabinet is being asked to approve a transfer of up to 0.5% funding from the mainstream schools block into the high needs block.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “In line with the national picture, the number of children and young people in Northumberland assessed as requiring an EHCP is increasing, which places increased cost pressures on the SEND system.

“Yes, this creates challenges – but there is already lots of exciting and innovative work taking place in our schools to meet the changing needs of our young people and I would strongly disagree with the description of the future as bleak.

“We’re investing over £100m in new school facilities across the county and provision for pupils with SEND are at the heart of all those plans. We’re also investing in more support to make sure children and families can get the right help at the right time through our early help teams, family hubs and excellent early years provision.

