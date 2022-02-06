Companies lined up for jobs and careers fair at The Alnwick Garden

Alnwick Garden.

The event has been lined up with support from the Education Development Trust (North East) as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

It takes place on Thursday, February 10 from 10am to 4pm.

There will be opportunities to get information, advice and guidance to help prospective employees into work or secure a new position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Companies and organisations attending are: Alnwick Garden, Alnwick Castle and Northumberland Estates, Britishvolt, Step Into Health, Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, Sainsbury’s, Hogs Head Inn (Inn Collection Group), Northumberland County Council, Smartworks, PeoplePlus, Newcastle United Foundation, Haggerston Castle Holiday Park (Haven Holidays), Pattinson Estate Agents and Making a Difference North East.

Northumberland County Council has more than 60 apprenticeships available and open for application.

Opportunities on offer include business administration, catering, horticulture, highways maintenance and many others that provide the opportunity to gain not just a job but a career.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member with responsibility for corporate services at Northumberland County Council, said: “It is really important that we offer these opportunities in Northumberland.

"Apprenticeships are open to anyone aged 16 and above, and whether you are leaving school or want a change in career later on in life, they offer that chance to learn and upskill.

“It is great to see we have so many apprenticeship offers this year, allowing more people to grab that chance in a career they wish to pursue. I encourage anyone thinking about to get to one of the events either in person or virtually to find out more.”

If you are unable to attend you can find out more and apply at nland.uk/NCCApprenticeships

Alternatively, email [email protected] and a member of the team will pick up your query.

You will also find the team at:

Northumberland College, Ashington on Tuesday, February 8 from 11am – 2pm

Berwick Town Hall on Tuesday, February 8 from 9.30am - 4pm

St James Park, Newcastle on Wednesday, February 16. Details available at www.ukcareersfair.com/event/newcastle-careers-fair

Alternatively, Northumberland County Council is holding virtual events on Wednesday, February 9.

Session 1 > 10am – 12noon

Session 2 > 1pm – 3pm

Session 3 > 5pm – 7 pm