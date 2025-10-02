Community support helps St Robert’s hit fundraising target

St Robert's Catholic First School pupils achieve target for new goalposts

Jumpers for goalposts are no longer required, after young footballers and their classmates successfully raised more than £1,150 for their school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Robert’s Catholic First School hosted an online raffle to fundraise for new goalposts, which was supported by staff, children, family, friends, and other members of the community – and which had an appropriately sporty theme, with a host of impressive prizes on offer.

Headteacher David Sutcliffe, who organised the fundraiser, explained: “We had various sporting donations, from signed Newcastle United shirts, signed English Cricket shirts, and Rugby signed shirts, to a Man of Match trophy donated by an ex-Newcastle United footballer, a signed Karim Benzema framed print, and other smaller prizes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With £1,155 raised, it was then down to St Robert’s football squad to choose the new goalposts for the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

St Robert's Catholic First School pupils achieve target for new goalposts

“The football team selected the posts from various styles,” added Mr Sutcliffe. “They are metal-framed, so should last the school another ten-plus years.

“It is so important to have the support of the parent community for items like these, with school finances becoming more challenging.”