Community support helps St Robert’s hit fundraising target
St Robert’s Catholic First School hosted an online raffle to fundraise for new goalposts, which was supported by staff, children, family, friends, and other members of the community – and which had an appropriately sporty theme, with a host of impressive prizes on offer.
Headteacher David Sutcliffe, who organised the fundraiser, explained: “We had various sporting donations, from signed Newcastle United shirts, signed English Cricket shirts, and Rugby signed shirts, to a Man of Match trophy donated by an ex-Newcastle United footballer, a signed Karim Benzema framed print, and other smaller prizes.”
With £1,155 raised, it was then down to St Robert’s football squad to choose the new goalposts for the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.
“The football team selected the posts from various styles,” added Mr Sutcliffe. “They are metal-framed, so should last the school another ten-plus years.
“It is so important to have the support of the parent community for items like these, with school finances becoming more challenging.”