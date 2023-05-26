News you can trust since 1854
Collingwood School and Media Arts College receives prestigious Artsmark Platinum Award

Pupils and staff at Collingwood School and Media Arts College in Morpeth are celebrating after receiving a prestigious Artsmark Platinum Award.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th May 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:57 BST

Artsmark is the only creative quality standard for schools accredited by Arts Council England. It supports them to develop and celebrate outstanding arts and cultural education across the whole curriculum, bringing learning to life for children and young people.

Only a handful of North East schools have received this top accolade.

Collingwood’s headteacher, Gillian Linkleter, said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Platinum Award.

Collingwood School and Media Arts College has received the Artsmark Platinum Award.Collingwood School and Media Arts College has received the Artsmark Platinum Award.
“We are committed to delivering a high-quality arts and cultural education and we look forward to continue to grow with Artsmark.”

In order to achieve the award at the highest possible standard, it had to fully develop its arts and culture provision across the whole school – involving community and arts organisations from across the region.

Collingwood was supported by The Forge and Culture Bridge North East in planning and developing its objectives.

The school’s director of creative arts and media, Mark Dunphy, said: “It’s been an amazing two-year journey to get to this point. We’re looking forward to the next one!”

Dr Darren Henley, chief executive of the Arts Council, said: “I would like to congratulate Collingwood School and Media Arts College on their Artsmark Award.

“Becoming an Artsmark school demonstrates that through offering a broad, balanced and creative curriculum, young people have the opportunity to develop character and resilience – increasing their knowledge, curiosity and skills that will remain with them through to adult life.”

