Artsmark is the only creative quality standard for schools accredited by Arts Council England. It supports them to develop and celebrate outstanding arts and cultural education across the whole curriculum, bringing learning to life for children and young people.

Only a handful of North East schools have received this top accolade.

Collingwood’s headteacher, Gillian Linkleter, said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Platinum Award.

“We are committed to delivering a high-quality arts and cultural education and we look forward to continue to grow with Artsmark.”

In order to achieve the award at the highest possible standard, it had to fully develop its arts and culture provision across the whole school – involving community and arts organisations from across the region.

Collingwood was supported by The Forge and Culture Bridge North East in planning and developing its objectives.

The school’s director of creative arts and media, Mark Dunphy, said: “It’s been an amazing two-year journey to get to this point. We’re looking forward to the next one!”

Dr Darren Henley, chief executive of the Arts Council, said: “I would like to congratulate Collingwood School and Media Arts College on their Artsmark Award.