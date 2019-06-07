College appoints new board of governors

Northumberland College has announced a new board of governors, following its recent merger with Sunderland College.

The new board includes prominent and well-respected figures from the North East business community, covering a range of diverse industries.

It is hoped their combined expertise will play a significant role in delivering an ambitious strategic vision, including a multi-million-pound investment programme across all college campuses, improved learning provision and enhanced facilities for students and the local community.

Those appointed are Kerry Patterson, head of HR at Blyth-based advanced machine and robotics manufacturer, Tharsus; Andrew Ferguson, commercial and real estate manager and chartered surveyor at Virgin Money; energy and renewables business leader Ian Brown, of MKM Technology; Jeff Hope, head of manufacturing unit at AkzoNobel Ashington; John Holmes, chairman of Bernicia; finance expert Dawn Chadwick of Dawn L Chadwick Insolvency Ltd; chartered secretary Neil Salvesen; legal advisor and county councillor, David Towns; visiting professor of innovation and enterprise at Newcastle University Business School, Alison Shaw; Holly Thompson, of Future Skills Vision; and Louise Doyle, founder and director of Mesma.

College principal Nigel Harrett said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for Northumberland College as we drive forward significant improvements and investment across all campuses, and embark upon a new chapter, providing new opportunities for students, staff, employers and the local community.

“The governing body will play a highly instrumental role in successfully delivering this period of change.”

Northumberland College is part of regional college group, Educational Partnership North East, which also includes Sunderland College and Hartlepool Sixth Form.

The college, which has sites in Ashington, Berwick and Kirkley, Ponteland, provides a range of further and higher education courses and employer-focused apprenticeship programmes.

For course information and enrolment inquiries, call 01670 841200 or visit www.northumberland.ac.uk