Co-op’s Little Library brings big smiles to North Seaton kids
Angi Hedley, Store Manager at Co-op Newbiggin Road, shared her excitement: “Co-op stores are at the heart of their communities, and we’re delighted to introduce a Little Library for our youngest customers to enjoy. It’s a wonderful way to bring families together and promote the joy of reading.”
The Little Libraries are the creative work of local designer Lee Cassidy, who was inspired by her children, Harrison and Marlowe. With support from Blyth Shed, Lee has transformed recycled furniture into vibrant book-swapping stations, making reading both accessible and fun.
The initiative is also expanding to Co-op Funeralcare homes in Northumberland, with Little Libraries being placed in Morpeth and Bedlington.
Stephen Lillie, Funeral Service Manager, said:
“Our Funeralcare homes are easily accessible to local residents and their children, and we’re thrilled to support this initiative that encourages children to share and swap books.”
This community-driven project reflects Co-op’s ongoing commitment to education, sustainability, and family-friendly engagement. Book-swapping through Little Libraries offers a great way for children to discover new stories and build a lifelong love of reading.