Church inspectors deliver 'good' verdict on St Michael's Primary School in Alnwick

An Alnwick school has been rated ‘good’ by church inspectors.

By Ian Smith
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 5:13pm

St Michael’s Primary School was visited by SIAMS inspectors (Statutory Inspection of Anglian and Methodist Schools) last month.

Inspectors praised the strength of its pastoral care and were impressed by pupils' character and moral development.

They said the range of visits it offers and visitors it receives help to broaden horizons and raise aspirations.

Pupils at St Michael's Primary School celebrate a 'good' rating from church inspectors.
Pupil behaviour was praised, with older children showing interest in the wellbeing of younger pupils.

Relationships within the school community were also a strength.

Inspectors felt the school could develop a deeper understanding of prayer.

Head teacher Gavin Johnson said: “I am very proud of this achievement for the whole school community and want to thank everyone who helped to make this inspection such a success. We have a lot to celebrate here at St Michael's.”

The school has also recently received a visit by Ofsted inspectors.

