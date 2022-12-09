St Michael’s Primary School was visited by SIAMS inspectors (Statutory Inspection of Anglian and Methodist Schools) last month.

Inspectors praised the strength of its pastoral care and were impressed by pupils' character and moral development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said the range of visits it offers and visitors it receives help to broaden horizons and raise aspirations.

Pupils at St Michael's Primary School celebrate a 'good' rating from church inspectors.

Pupil behaviour was praised, with older children showing interest in the wellbeing of younger pupils.

Relationships within the school community were also a strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors felt the school could develop a deeper understanding of prayer.

Head teacher Gavin Johnson said: “I am very proud of this achievement for the whole school community and want to thank everyone who helped to make this inspection such a success. We have a lot to celebrate here at St Michael's.”

Advertisement Hide Ad