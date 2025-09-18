Northumberland County Council has given its financial backing to one of the foremost rural educational events in the UK.

Established in 2004, Glendale Agricultural Society’s Children's Countryside Day (CCD) is now in its 19th year. The interactive educational event gives children of all abilities aged 5-11 from across the region a taste of farming and a wider understanding of the countryside.

Now the Council has agreed to give £10,000 a year towards the annual event for the next three years, which sees an average of 1,650 school children attending each year, and around 30,000 since it was first held.

To kickstart the Council’s contribution, it has presented the Agricultural Society with a cheque for £5,700 it received after a former Northumberland charity went into liquidation.

Gemma Douglas, event manager said: “We are delighted to receive this financial support from the County Council to expand and develop our educational remit.

“This annual event celebrates our local heritage and culture, engages the local community and showcases the rural diversification of the local area.

“We explain where food comes from and how it is produced, with an emphasis on giving a wider understanding of the countryside, the environment and the people who work in the rural economy.”

Councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, Cabinet Member for Inspiring Young People at Northumberland County Council, said: “It’s a fantastic day organised by a team of dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers from the local business community for the benefit of schools across the region.

“It provides children with key experiences around food, farming and the countryside, and with over 200 teaching staff and parent helpers attending, they benefit too.

“As well as looking to addressing inequalities, as a largely rural council we know the vital importance of farming and the countryside to our current and future generations, and we’re delighted to be able to confirm our long-term support for this initiative going forward.”

Wooler County Councillor Mark Mather, himself a farmer, added: “I am proud that the County Council sees the importance of this event and respects the volunteer time it takes.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to be giving young people first-hand experience of life in rural Northumberland and hopefully inspire some future careers in our industry and our county.”