Children take their Easter Passion to the streets of North Shields

Children from a North Shields school brought together members of the community when they took to the streets to stage their annual retelling of the Easter Passion.

The pupils from St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary gathered in Northumberland Square to share the story with an audience of around 450 people, who then joined the children in a procession back to the school.

“ A total of 230 children took part in the Easter Passion, led by our Year 5 children and school staff, who did the narration for the event,” explained Headteacher Shaun Dillon.

“The children re-enacted the Easter story, and sang songs to help tell the story. The songs chosen were contemporary songs, rather than hymns, and what they did was based on the Manchester Easter Passion, which used modern music.

St Cuthbert's Catholic Primary pupils perform Easter Passion

“The Easter story was acted-out in the square, and then everyone walked together in procession, following Jesus, back to the school.

“When we arrived back at the school, we congregated around our school prayer area with all the children and guests. Many members of the Parish of St Cuthbert and St Joseph were there, along with St Cuthbert’s children and families.”

The event has become a regular fixture in the calendar at the school, a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“The event takes place on the last day of term every year,” continued Mr Dillon. “This is the eleventh year we have performed our Easter Passion, and it has been influenced by both the Manchester Passion and the Great North Passion Play that was performed in South Shields in 2014.”

The Easter Passion was not St Cuthbert’s only seasonal celebration, as the Early Years and Key Stage 1 pupils held their own Easter Play in the school hall in front of an audience of family members and friends.

“Children from Nursery, Reception, Year1, and Year 2 welcomed families into school and they read, sang, and danced as they performed their play to an audience who sang and clapped along,” said Mr Dillon.

“The play was a retelling of the Easter story at an age-appropriate level. It was full of upbeat songs and very similar to a traditional nativity in tone.”

It was the eighth time the Easter Play had been performed at St Cuthbert’s in the run-up to the Easter Passion.

“Events like these are integral to our mission as a Catholic school,” added Mr Dillon. “They help our children understand what the Easter story means to us through song, dance, drama, and other art projects.

“The events also bring our families and friends together, and help celebrate the gifts and talents of our children and staff.

“We are proud of our school and our community, so taking our Easter Passion onto the streets surrounding our school is very important. Our school is a massive part of our local community, and events like this help bring everyone together.”