Children go on the air at Lionheart Radio

Children got a chance to be DJs for the day when they took over Lionheart Radio.

Pupils from Years 5 and 6 at Swansfield Park Primary School, Alnwick, were on air all day, playing their favourite music and talking about the issues that matter to them.Some of them even sang their own original songs.

The children got to learn about all aspects of radio production, including recording, editing, preparing scripts, choosing music and broadcasting.

Lionheart volunteers were on hand to guide them through the process.

The pupils worked on a range of activities at school to prepare for the day of broadcasting. They were given a certificate to recognise their accomplishment.

Anne Howie, Lionheart Radio station organiser, said: “It’s always great to have young people in the studio. Community radio is a vital asset, especially in a rural area and it’s great to be able to give so many people a chance to try radio production and presenting for themselves.”

Teaching assistant Lisa Baxter said: “This has given the children good experience of something out of the ordinary. It’s not just fun, but will help them to understand how radio works and perhaps even guide them in their educational choices in the future.”

With 12 years on air, Lionheart Radio has become recognised as a training establishment for youngsters interested in a career in media, as well as a provider of quality radio programmes and local information.