Channel 4 initiative to help young people in the North East pursue television careers

It is hoped the initiative will encourage young people to pursue careers in television on shows such as Ackley Bridge.

The 4Schools scheme will provide workshops, quizzes and sessions from people already working in television to give young people insight into career options across media industries.

The initiative includes materials to support schools with their own careers activities and provide the opportunity for speakers from Channel 4 and independent production companies to visit schools and discuss creative careers with pupils.

The content of the sessions is focused on 11-14-year-olds (Key Stage 3) and is designed to support the curriculum, as well as help schools achieve Gatsby standards by providing contact with employers and labour market information.

It is hoped the initiative will motivate children to picture themselves in the creative sector, bring to life the breadth of careers available and offer practical guidance.

Channel 4’s managing director for nations and regions, Sinead Rocks, said: “We believe that for many young people, if you can’t see it – you can’t be it. That’s why we think there is real value in providing an accessible insight into the creative industries alongside practical advice as to how to get your foot in the door.

“The UK is a world leader in television and film production and it’s incumbent upon us reach out to people from different backgrounds, help young people realise their aspirations and bring through the next generation of talent into our industry, regardless of where they live.”

The initiative will reach out directly to schools in a bid to encourage and inspire students, particularly those from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds, by showcasing the range of roles in the broadcast, film and digital sectors.

The drive to launch a long-term strategy to reach out to young people from different backgrounds comes after a review published by Ofcom showed 59% of employees working in television in 2020/21 had parents working in professional occupations when the employee was aged 14.

This was nearly double the national average of 33%.

4Schools will initially focus on schools in the West Midlands, West Yorkshire and the North East.

School leaders and careers teachers can register their interest in 4Schools workshops for their school online at 4-schools.co.uk

