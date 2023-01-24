News you can trust since 1854
Castle School, a special educational needs school in Ashington, rated 'good' by Ofsted in first inspection

A special provision school in Ashington has been rated ‘good’ by inspectors.

By Craig Buchan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Castle School, in Academy Road, achieved the rating following government regulatory body Ofsted’s first visit to the school as a separate entity.

The report described “a warm and welcoming place” and “highly inclusive” school with staff who “share leaders’ ambitions for pupils to be the best they can be.”

Safeguarding arrangements are “effective” and that pupils enjoy learning, have a meaningful curriculum and assessment processes, and are well supported, the report says.

A pupil at Castle School in Ashington
The school, which is part of the Northumberland Church of England Academy Trust (NCEAT), is set up for children with special educational needs or disabilities, and the report praised the school’s “calm and purposeful” learning environments.

Acting head of school Patrick Ford-Hutchinson said: “I am delighted with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection.

“The report is very positive and I am glad that it captures the school so well.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank and congratulate the staff on their hard work and continued support for the children and families in this community.”

The sensory playground at Castle School

Areas highlighted for improvement by the report included that pupils could be exposed to a wider range of opportunities and learn more about democracy and life in modern Britain.

Alan Hardie, chief executive officer at NCEAT, said: “ I am thrilled that Ofsted recognised the hard work of staff in making Castle School a place where all of our pupils can ‘shine their light’ and achieve their best.

“This was Castle's first inspection as a separate school and our whole community can be very proud of the report.”

