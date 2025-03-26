Caring Newcastle students put faith into action

A group of Newcastle students put their beliefs into action as they took up roles promoting their school’s caring ethos.

The young women from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Fenham were appointed Goals Ambassadors, having each been chosen to represent their individual form groups in pursuing the school’s goals of Faith; Intellect; Social Awareness; Community; Personal Growth; and Celebrating the Jubilee Year, Pilgrims of Hope.

“Our Goals Ambassadors receive training from our Goals Co-ordinator, Religious Studies Teacher Christina Mason, each half term, and they learn about the intention and aim of the goals,” explained Lynsey Craig, Assistant Headteacher and Head of Religious Studies at Sacred Heart, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“They are then required to share and inform their peers about the significance and opportunities associated with the goal. For example, the goal of Social Awareness may inspire students to fundraise, litter-pick, speak in assembly, or share prayer with their form class.”

Those chosen as Ambassadors included Halima Hameed, Serena Armstrong, and Grace Thompson in Year 7; Sophie Bewick in Year 8; Ivy Wang, Natalia Ogah, and Keiya Ritchie-Mahmood in Year 10; Evie Thompson, Jessica Asikaogu, and Winter McTimmons in Year 12; and Sofia Bowers in Year 13.

The school was also marking the start of the Jubilee Year of Hope, which celebrates the 2,025th anniversary of the birth of Jesus, and has been designated by Pope Francis as a time of ‘reconciliation, pilgrimage, and coming home’

“As the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope was officially launched at Sacred Heart, our Year 7 and 8 students had the wonderful opportunity to participate in chapel lessons to mark the beginning of the Jubilee Year: Pilgrims of Hope,” continued Mrs Craig. “It was a time of reflection, learning, and inspiration for everyone involved.

“During the lessons, pupils shared their personal experiences of pilgrimage, discussing how these journeys impacted their lives and emotions. It was heartwarming to hear the diverse stories, and the sense of connection and growth the pilgrimage brought to our students.”

“We also dedicated some time to mindfulness and reflection,” she added. “Inspired by the message from Matthew’s gospel ‘Let your light shine’, we contemplated how we can embody this message throughout the year. This time allowed us to centre ourselves and think about the ways we can make a positive impact in our community.

“Our chapel lesson concluded with a prayer, as well as a special mission – to go out and tell a friend how much they mean to us. This simple act of kindness is a powerful way to spread love and positivity, aligning perfectly with the spirit of the Jubilee Year.”