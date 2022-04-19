Care Home Friends call for schools

‘Become a Care Home Friend’ is a 10-week challenge that offers schools a programme of activities to foster understanding about older generations, raise awareness of care homes and build community links.

The initiative, which starting at the beginning of Global Intergenerational Week on Monday, April 25 and through to Care Home Open Week, is aimed at children aged five to 14 and has been created by Care Home Friends and Neighbours (Care Home FaNs): Intergenerational Linking – a partnership from organisations My Home Life England and The Linking Network.