Care Home Friends call for schools

Schools in Berwick are being encouraged to become Care Home Friends in a new scheme to bring together children and older people living in care homes.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 10:30 am
Activities like creating postcards will be part of the 10-week challenge.

‘Become a Care Home Friend’ is a 10-week challenge that offers schools a programme of activities to foster understanding about older generations, raise awareness of care homes and build community links.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The initiative, which starting at the beginning of Global Intergenerational Week on Monday, April 25 and through to Care Home Open Week, is aimed at children aged five to 14 and has been created by Care Home Friends and Neighbours (Care Home FaNs): Intergenerational Linking – a partnership from organisations My Home Life England and The Linking Network.

Signing up is free. Go to https://myhomelife.org.uk/challenge to register.

FriendsBerwick