The project was made possible after developer Amethyst Homes donated wooden pallets, piping and guttering to the school, who used them to build warm shelters for insects, bees, hedgehogs, and toads.

The wildlife habitats will act a safe place for critters to hibernate over winter by replicating the places they look for in the wild.

Demi Chandler, who teaches year one and year two at the school, said: “We were excited when Amethyst Homes got in touch about the project as we are currently studying insects and wildlife.

Demi Chandler, year one and year two teacher (back left) and Gary Coils, construction director at Amethyst Homes (back right), with Cambois Primary School pupils.

“Not only does this initiative support the pupils learning around this topic, but it makes them more mindful of their local environment and has given them an insight into building.”

The company's Sleekburn View development is near the school, on the north side of the Blyth estuary.

Amethyst Homes construction director Gary Coils said: “As a developer we take a keen interest in the communities in which we work as well as the local environment.

“Our Sleekburn View development enjoys enviable views across to the estuary, which is home to an array of wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope that by working closely with Cambois Primary School, we can help show the pupils the varying habitats on their doorstep, further encouraging them to take an interest in their locality and its inhabitants, even of the creepy crawly variety.”