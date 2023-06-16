The children from St Bede’s Catholic Primary School in Bedlington were participating in the Chance to Dance programme, which introduces ballet to young people across the country.

Headteacher Therese Worrall explained: “Chance to Dance gives primary school children who do not have access to ballet their first opportunity to engage creatively with ballet, connecting closely with the inspirational choreographers and dancers of The Royal Ballet.

“The Royal Opera House and Royal Ballet School work collaboratively to offer children in school the chance to learn about ballet, share in the expertise of a local dance school, and then perform to an audience.”

Year 3 students from St Bede's Catholic Primary School who took part in the Chance to Dance workshop with the Royal Ballet. Picture: Kate Buckingham

She continued: “Initially this project was based in the south of England, but the Royal Opera House decided that children across the country should be offered this chance. At St Bede’s, we leapt at the chance – or perhaps we should say sissonned or jeted!”

The whole of Year 3 at St Bede’s, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, was involved in the programme, along with pupils from three other schools.

The Bedlington group had weekly sessions with dance teacher Nicola Gauld, from Nicola Gauld School of Dance, to prepare them for the combined performance at Dance City, which was attended by the dancers’ friends and family members, as well as staff from the four schools.

“During one lesson, the children were beginning to learn lifts,” said Mrs Worrall. “It was magical to watch how they started with simple techniques and learning the theory, then putting it into practice and actually seeing them lift each other.

“This event and similar ones are so important to us at St Bede’s. It allows us to show our children the different avenues they can take in life."

At the close of the programme, a select number of pupils will be offered a bursary to continue their dance careers at the Nicola Gould School of Dance.