Pupils donated to wear something bright for the day as they learned about the work of CAFOD, the Catholic international development charity in England and Wales, and the current world food crisis

There was a particular focus on East Africa following assemblies led by CAFOD representative Barbara Simpson.

Headteacher Clare McGregor said: “It is really important to us as a school that children learn about and support the work of CAFOD around the world in helping our global family.”

St Cuthbert’s First School pupils pictured on CAFOD's Family Fast Day.