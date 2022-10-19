News you can trust since 1854
Bright clothes for pupils at Berwick school as part of global message

St Cuthbert's First School in Tweedmouth ‘brightened up’ for CAFOD's Family Fast Day.

By Andrew Coulson
Pupils donated to wear something bright for the day as they learned about the work of CAFOD, the Catholic international development charity in England and Wales, and the current world food crisis

There was a particular focus on East Africa following assemblies led by CAFOD representative Barbara Simpson.

Headteacher Clare McGregor said: “It is really important to us as a school that children learn about and support the work of CAFOD around the world in helping our global family.”

St Cuthbert’s First School pupils pictured on CAFOD's Family Fast Day.

CAFOD reaches out to those living in poverty with practical help, whatever their religion or culture.

