Bright clothes for pupils at Berwick school as part of global message
St Cuthbert's First School in Tweedmouth ‘brightened up’ for CAFOD's Family Fast Day.
Pupils donated to wear something bright for the day as they learned about the work of CAFOD, the Catholic international development charity in England and Wales, and the current world food crisis
There was a particular focus on East Africa following assemblies led by CAFOD representative Barbara Simpson.
Headteacher Clare McGregor said: “It is really important to us as a school that children learn about and support the work of CAFOD around the world in helping our global family.”
CAFOD reaches out to those living in poverty with practical help, whatever their religion or culture.