Berwick Middle School and Tweedmouth Middle School will be closed tomorrow (Thursday, June 6) due to strike action.

As part of the switch to a two-tier system as approved by Northumberland County Council’s cabinet last year, these two schools and Glendale Middle School will close on August 31, 2026.

The NASUWT union claimed in March that the closures put all 142 staff in the middle schools at risk of not having a job when the process is completed – with only 60 jobs available to apply for after the restructure of education in the Berwick Partnership – and said that its members were “prepared to take industrial action”.

And now this action is set to go ahead, with Berwick and Tweedmouth confirming that they will be closed tomorrow. A decision has yet to be taken on whether Glendale Middle School will be open or closed tomorrow.

Berwick Middle School and Tweedmouth Middle School.

A post on the Berwick Middle School Facebook page said: “Due to strike action, Berwick Middle School will be closed to all students this Thursday 6th June 2024 for one day.

“Please be aware that other strike days may occur in the near future and we will try and give you as much notice as possible as to when these days will be. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”