The Energy Central Campus (ECC) in Blyth has announced a major partnership with Equinor in a bid to power the future of offshore wind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Equinor, a global leader in offshore wind, have become a Platinum Business Sponsor which will see them join ECC’s unique initiative to create the pipeline of talent required for the expanding clean energy sector.

As a key developer of Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm located off the North East coast, Equinor is ideally positioned to support ECC in building a robust talent pipeline tailored to the offshore wind industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Lawlor OBE, chair of ECC, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Equinor as a Platinum Business Sponsor for ECC. As a world-leading offshore operator and an international pioneer in renewables and low-carbon solutions, Equinor’s expertise will be invaluable in shaping our learner experience and training programs.”

Martin Lawlor (left), Tom Nightingale (right) at Energy Central Campus, Blyth.

Tom Nightingale, UK projects supply chain leader, added: "We are excited to partner with Energy Central Campus to support the development of the next generation of offshore wind talent. It is estimated that over 100,000 will be employed in the sector by 2030 - by working together, we can ensure that the UK has the skilled workforce needed to deliver on its ambitious renewable energy targets."

Combined with the recent news of RWE's sponsorship, this partnership strengthens ECC’s position as a key driver in the clean energy skills sector.

These collaborations will equip students with cutting-edge skills, support sustainable industry growth, and drive positive economic impact across the North East.