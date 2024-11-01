Energy Central Campus (ECC) in Blyth has announced a transformational partnership with Sofia Offshore Wind Farm in an initiative to develop the clean energy workforce of the future.

The collaboration will see RWE Sofia join ECC, becoming the largest project in their offshore wind portfolio.

ECC is a unique skills partnership between the Port of Blyth, Northumberland County Council and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, with a mission to create the talent required for the expanding clean energy sector and deliver pathways to employment for the local community.

This significant partnership enables RWE Sofia to directly influence activities and outputs of ECC, acting as the voice of industry – shaping, training and raising interest in potential career paths within the organisation.

From left to right: Paul Valentine, Head of Operations, Energy Central Campus, Graham Wright, Supply Chain Development Manager, RWE Sofia and Martin Lawlor OBE, Chair of Energy Central Campus.

RWE Sofia's construction base is located near the energy central learning hub at Port of Blyth’s clean energy terminal providing an excellent opportunity to showcase the project to learners and the local community.

Martin Lawlor OBE, Chair of ECC, commented: “I am delighted to welcome RWE Sofia as Platinum Business Sponsor for ECC. RWE’ Sofia’s expertise in renewable energy and ongoing investment in providing placement and apprenticeship opportunities to young people.”

Graham Wright, Senior Supply Chain Manager, RWE added: “RWE Sofia is proud to support the Energy Central Campus as a Platinum Business Sponsor.” “This initiative represents a bold step forward in driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and shaping the future of clean energy.

“Positioned near our largest and most sophisticated projects to date, this presents an excellent opportunity to create a lasting impact in Blyth and play an important transformative role.”