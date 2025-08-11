A young Blyth engineer who almost died in a motorcycle accident was among those rewarded for their efforts at school after excelling against all odds.

Jack Barnes, 17, smashed through the side window of a car that pulled out in front of him as he rode home from Bede Academy.

The T-Level engineering student sustained brain and neck injuries that required emergency surgery with doctors only giving him a 60 to 40 chance of survival. Yet, he was back in the classroom just three months later catching up on his studies.

Jack has now received the Founders Award for Outstanding Student of the Year in the school’s end of term prizegiving.

He said: “I don’t remember anything from the accident until waking up in hospital three days later.

“It was only a five-minute ride home and only the second day on the bike which my grandad had got me for my birthday. It was horrendous. I went headfirst through the window.

"I had a bleed on the brain so I had to have surgery. I used to have an extremely good memory but found myself forgetting words mid-sentence.

“But I was determined not to be thrown off track and was back in the classroom three months later because I want to be an engineer working in the renewable energy sector, possibly in Switzerland.”

Bede Academy principal Andrew Thelwell said: “Regardless of the hurdles Jack continues to strive forwards and work with such diligence. He worked extremely hard to catch up and is one of the top students on the course.”

Talented mathematician Harry Thew, who passed his GCSE maths at grade 9 in Year 6 with a higher score than any Year 11 student, was also amongst those to be recognised.

Harry was awarded Outstanding Academic Achievement Award, having just taken his further maths GCSE in Year 8.

Harry said: “I was three when my parents realised I was good at maths. I got full marks this year in the Junior Maths Challenge and a high enough score in the Olympiad to gain gold.

"Maths has been a passion from a young age as I just enjoy working things out.”

Grade 8 violinist, Joe Beall, 18, collected the Founding Principal’s Award, after securing an offer from Oxford University.

A member of his own heavy rock band Pandora, he plans to read philosophy, politics and economics fulfilling a childhood dream of studying at ‘the best university in the world’. Joe said: “Another student heard she had got into Oxford and I was sitting in physics on edge when the email finally came through. I was so happy. I met some other students when I was in Oxford interested in forming a band so I’m looking forward to continuing with my music.”

The other student to be offered a place at Oxford University, Alysse Clough, 18, was presented with the Thomas Award for Perseverance and Grit and will study experimental psychology at the university.

Mr Thelwell told students, parents, carers and staff: “Each one of the pupils in this room is precious, valued and unique. They are gifted for a purpose, to help and inspire others, and we are proud of each and every one of them.”