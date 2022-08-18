Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megan Moody, 18, was unable to sit half of her exams after being admitted to Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital with acute tonsillitis and the onset of sepsis, returned to Dame Allan’s Schools today to collect her A* A A results in biology, chemistry and psychology.

Having dreamt of being a doctor from a young age, Megan said she was ‘thrilled’ to accept a place to study medicine at the University of Sunderland.

“I’ve wanted to be a doctor for as long as I remember – from playing hospitals with my great-gran at the age of two to being fascinated by my mum’s work as a nurse practitioner and watching countless medical documentaries, it’s something that’s always excited me,” she said.

Delighted Blyth teenager Megan Moody and her A-level results.

“I can’t wait to start my journey and I’m thrilled to be going to Sunderland after a really difficult time during exams.”

Megan fell ill in May, just days before the start of her A-level exams. By the time she sat her third paper, she’d been diagnosed with tonsilitis and prescribed antibiotics by her GP.

She said: “When I took my chemistry exam, I had a very high temperature and felt so ill and fatigued, but I insisted that I sat it; it meant so much to me and I was determined. Afterwards, my mum took me straight back to the GP and I was immediately admitted to hospital where I remained for three days on intravenous steroids, antibiotics and fluids.

“I had to miss half of my exams… to say I was devastated is an understatement. I had worked so hard over the two years and I so desperately wanted that sense of achievement, having been robbed of it in my GCSEs due to Covid restrictions.”

Megan, who joined Dame Allan’s Girls’ School in Year 9, said: “The school was really supportive when I had to accept that I was unable to sit the exams. I’m so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had at Dame Allan’s to develop both academically and personally, which will enable me to now fulfil my dream of becoming a doctor.”

Will Scott, Principal of Dame Allan’s Schools, praised Megan’s attitude. He said: “Megan will no doubt breathe a huge sigh of relief today after a period of illness and uncertainty, and should feel exceptionally proud of her achievements. She has shown admirable determination in the face of adversity and this strength of character will serve her well as she takes the next steps into the field of medicine.”