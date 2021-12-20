Blyth school raises hundreds of pounds with Santa Run

Children at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School, in Blyth, enjoyed the spirit of Christmas complete with Santa hats, reindeer antlers and festive jumpers.

The whole school came together for the activity, with teachers also dressing up in Santa-themed costumes.

The run was held as a fundraiser for St Wilfrid’s as well as bringing festive fun.

Children were challenged to take on a distance linked to their age, within a ten-minute time slot and Christmas music playing to help keep them going.

The event, last held in 2019, took all day to complete, with pupils running in their class groups in line with the school’s covid control policy.

A total of £335 was raised, with the money going towards extra activities for the children such as subsidised trips and additional IT equipment.

Event organiser Caroline Carr, PE lead at the school, which is part of Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, said: “The children absolutely loved it – it was great to see the hats and costumes and the sheer energy of everyone – including the staff!

“As well as such an enjoyable day, it was fantastic to raise funds to go towards extra school activities and equipment – a big thank you to everyone who helped to make it such a success.”

Pauline Johnstone, headteacher at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary, said: “It was fantastic to see the children having so much fun taking part in the run.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported the event and contributed to our fundraising.”

