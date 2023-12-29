A Blyth primary school is celebrating at the end of a year when it was rated ‘outstanding’ by education regulator Ofsted.

Horton Grange Primary School was inspected in June and had its rating upgraded from ‘good’.

Headteacher Nichola Irving said: “I am so proud that we are able to offer our children and the community of Blyth an outstanding education.

“This can only be achieved by everybody playing their part. Pupils, staff, parents, and the wider community.

The school was rated 'outstanding' after an inspection in June. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

“At Horton Grange we say ‘we are learning together to be the best we can be’.

“Be assured we will continue to provide an outstanding education for your children and strive to improve further through the dedication and hard work of the fantastic staff at Horton Grange.”

Ofsted inspectors were impressed with the school’s curriculum and pupils’ behaviour.

Their report said: “When discussing their school, pupils talk with excitement and clarity about all the different ways in which they develop, learn, and grow.

“Bullying is rare but when it happens leaders use robust systems to support those involved.”

The school’s provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities was also praised.

Councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, the cabinet member responsible for education, said: “We want all our young people in Northumberland to thrive and reach their full potential and at Horton Grange pupils are doing exactly that.

“This report was an absolute pleasure to read and is certainly one that I hope everyone in the school is very proud of.