SEND to Learn won the Award for Early Years Provision at the National Association for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (nasen) awards.

While open to all children aged between nine months and five years, the nursery specialises in children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The prize recognises SEND to Learn for its inclusive support for children and families, as well as its community programmes.

SEND to Learn in Blyth's co-owners Sarah Dickinson (far left) and Kath Dickinson (centre left) collect their award at the ceremony in Birmingham.

As well as nursery classes, SEND to Learn operates a Family Freebies event monthly, at which families can take away free food, clothes, household items, books, and toys.

Manager and co-owner at SEND to Learn, Kath Dickinson, said: “This award means everything to us.

“It is a huge honour for such a small family run setting such as ours to be recognised at this level.

“We pride ourselves in the dedicated work we provide for our children and their families and fully embrace our ethos that everyone is welcome and everyone can achieve.”

Chief executive of nasen, Annamarie Hassall, said: “SEND to Learn should be extremely proud of what they have achieved.

“Our judges agreed that the team’s support was targeted, focused and specialist, and we were big admirers of its ‘built in, not bolt on’ approach to supporting children with SEND and their communities.