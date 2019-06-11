The Bishop of Newcastle called in on pupils at Warkworth C of E Primary School before setting off on a pilgrimage.

Rt Rev Christine Hardman was tackling part of St Oswald’s Way, the long-distance route from Holy Island to Heavenfield, near Hexham, which links places associated with the 7th Century King of Northumbria.

Pupils had the opportunity to meet and pray with Bishop Christine before she started her 13-mile journey to Craster.

Bishop Christine said: “It’s been quite extraordinary, even more marvellous than I thought it would be.”

Headteacher Laura Ritson added: “Our school was built for the community and so our shared vision focuses on building each other up, working together and supporting everyone to thrive as God's children.

“We aim to make a real difference in the world and I think we're really lucky at Warkworth Primary because it's a real community effort.

“That is why Bishop Christine's pilgrimage is so important to us; it's hope for all of our children and the future of our church community."