The scheme will be open to schools across Northumberland, who will be able to borrow balance bikes from Bedlington Library.

Helmets will also be provided, and schools can use the service as often as they want.

The bikes can be collected from the library by the school, or delivered.

Balance bikes were on display at West Bedlington Community Centre last weekend and will be on show at East Bedlington Community Centre on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5.

Northumberland County Council’s senior programme officer for strategic transport, Ed Clark, said: “When it comes to your children and activity, it is a very easy win. Everyone understands the benefits to it.

“One of the conversations that we've been having, regarding the general well-being of cycle use, has been the mental health side of things and the idea that if you are scooting to school, you are not in a car.

“So on the journey to school you are interacting with more people and the journey becomes more of a social occasion, and what that will do is help the mental well being, not just for the young people using the bikes, but also the adults supervising the journey.”

Mr Clark explained that if people started cycling at a young age, they were more likely to take it up or continue cycling as adults.

He added: “Whether that be for recreational use or for commuting issues, it is a resource that you can have and that you can return to time and time again, with those added benefits.

“We are looking to introduce a number of cycling corridors across Northumberland. But one of the issues that we do have is cycle accessibility.”

The scheme is expected to be expanded so the bikes can also be used by community groups, and borrowed from Newbiggin Library, by the middle of November.