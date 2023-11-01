Ashington Academy had the highest ‘progress 8’ score of any school in Northumberland last academic year, according to government statistics.

The metric tracks the GCSE performance of pupils at English state-funded schools in comparison to the performance of others who achieved the same results at the end of year six.

A positive score for a school indicates that pupils collectively improved more than the national average. A negative score does not mean no progress was made, rather that less was made than on average nationwide.

Ashington Academy’s score of +0.79 made it the best performing mainstream school by this metric in Northumberland for 2023.

Here is a full list of the 2023 progress 8 scores for the Northumberland schools for which data is available.

3 . The King Edward VI Academy Progress 8 score: +0.16 Photo: Google Photo Sales