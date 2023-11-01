Best performing Northumberland secondary schools at GCSE level according to 2023 progress 8 scores
Ashington Academy had the highest ‘progress 8’ score of any school in Northumberland last academic year, according to government statistics.
By Craig Buchan
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:12 GMT
The metric tracks the GCSE performance of pupils at English state-funded schools in comparison to the performance of others who achieved the same results at the end of year six.
A positive score for a school indicates that pupils collectively improved more than the national average. A negative score does not mean no progress was made, rather that less was made than on average nationwide.
Ashington Academy’s score of +0.79 made it the best performing mainstream school by this metric in Northumberland for 2023.
Here is a full list of the 2023 progress 8 scores for the Northumberland schools for which data is available.
