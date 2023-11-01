News you can trust since 1854
The 2023 progress 8 scores for Northumberland state-run secondary schools.The 2023 progress 8 scores for Northumberland state-run secondary schools.
Best performing Northumberland secondary schools at GCSE level according to 2023 progress 8 scores

Ashington Academy had the highest ‘progress 8’ score of any school in Northumberland last academic year, according to government statistics.
By Craig Buchan
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:12 GMT

The metric tracks the GCSE performance of pupils at English state-funded schools in comparison to the performance of others who achieved the same results at the end of year six.

A positive score for a school indicates that pupils collectively improved more than the national average. A negative score does not mean no progress was made, rather that less was made than on average nationwide.

Ashington Academy’s score of +0.79 made it the best performing mainstream school by this metric in Northumberland for 2023.

Here is a full list of the 2023 progress 8 scores for the Northumberland schools for which data is available.

Progress 8 score: +0.79

1. Ashington Academy

Progress 8 score: +0.79 Photo: Google

Progress 8 score: +0.21

2. Queen Elizabeth High School

Progress 8 score: +0.21 Photo: Google

Progress 8 score: +0.16

3. The King Edward VI Academy

Progress 8 score: +0.16 Photo: Google

Progress 8 score: +0.1

4. James Calvert Spence College

Progress 8 score: +0.1 Photo: Jane Coltman

