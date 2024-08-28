Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Bede Academy, in Blyth, are celebrating achieving the highest GCSE grades in the past five years.

Lily Malligan was the top performing student in the year with seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and a BTEC Level Two distinction. Lily was particularly overjoyed with her History result.

Keen sportsman Ryan Watson achieved six grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 6 and level two distinction* for his BTEC and is staying at Bede Sixth Form to study maths, BTEC IT and computer science.

Continuing the trend of high achievement among boys – who made up eight of the top ten attaining students – Rhys Richardson-Maddison has secured a scholarship at a top independent school with his results saying: “The hard work pays off in the end!”

Ryan Watson, Rhys Richardson-Maddison and Lily Malligan.

Twins Thomas and Jack Wormwell also ranked in the top ten for attainment with six grade 9s and eight grade 8s between them.

Other students in the top ten for attainment include Ashton Glover (three 9s, six 8s and a Level Two distinction*), Alexander Crown (six 9s, two 8s, one 7 and one 6), Chelsea Corden-Greener (four 9s, five 8s, two 7s), Alfie Stewart (four 9s, four 8s, three 7s) and Vincent Joseph (four 9s, three 8s, three 7s and one 6).

Other students who have achieved excellent results include Lewis Chapman, who overcame significant health battles to be awarded nine GCSEs including grades 7 and 8 in science. He will be among the first students to study a T-Level in Health at Bede.

Ella Martin achieved nine GCSEs, excelling in English and Ben Brydon attained eight GCSEs with 7s in maths and science and a BTEC Level 2 pass.

Twins Thomas and Jack Wormwell.

Wiktoria Chamera, who was named Outstanding Student of the Year at Bede Academy’s presentation day this year, achieved eight GCSEs with an 8 and 7 in English.

Mary Starchenko and Meesha Gryboiedov, who are Ukrainian and have settled in the UK, started Bede Academy in Year 10 and have gone on to achieve grade 9s in Russian and excellent results in maths and science.

Principal Andrew Thelwell said: “We are delighted for all our students who have deservedly achieved excellent results. They have demonstrated real character and resilience and we look forward to watching them all go on to achieve continued success.”