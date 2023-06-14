Headteacher Clare McGregor said: “The plants have been potted in school with a kind message included for anyone to find, take home and look after.

“Some of the plants grown included tomato and pumpkin, which the children grew themselves from seed in our school garden.

“We have had some lovely messages back from people in our community who found the plants and are looking after them so well.

“We are still leaving them out and about so please keep a look out.”