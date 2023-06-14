Berwick school pupils' kind messages for public in plants
St Cuthbert's Catholic First School in Tweedmouth has been taking part in the RHS ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ project by leaving small plants around the Berwick area.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:55 BST
Headteacher Clare McGregor said: “The plants have been potted in school with a kind message included for anyone to find, take home and look after.
“Some of the plants grown included tomato and pumpkin, which the children grew themselves from seed in our school garden.
“We have had some lovely messages back from people in our community who found the plants and are looking after them so well.
“We are still leaving them out and about so please keep a look out.”
An example of the messages attached to the plants is as follows: ‘I hope you have an exceptional day! Look after me please.’