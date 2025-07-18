Berwick School Celebrated for Exceptional Behaviour and Reading Standards

Their report found pupils at St Cuthbert’s Catholic First School were “welcomed into school each day”, and were “happy to attend the school, which one parent, echoing the views of many parents and carers, said has a ‘huge heart’”.

“Pupils behave extremely well in lessons and when playing together at breaktimes,” added the inspectors. “They are eager to learn and willing to help.

“Throughout the school, pupils’ attitudes to learning in lessons are exemplary. Their behaviour at the less-structured times of the school day is very good too. Pupils develop their understanding of others through a well-sequenced programme of personal, social and health education. Pupils care for one another. They look after each other well.”

The curriculum at St Cuthbert’s was also singled out in the report, with particular emphasis placed on the strength of the school’s reading provision.

“Children build deep foundations for future learning in the early years,” it said. “They enjoy attending school, build extremely strong relationships with staff and understand the school’s routines well.

“Pupils read well and widely at St Cuthbert’s. Staff deliver the school’s phonics programme with expertise and flair. Pupils are confident readers from an early age.”

The report continued: “The school has implemented a curriculum that progresses sequentially from the youngest children in the Nursery Year to the oldest pupils in Year 4. Pupils make exceptional progress through the curriculum in subjects in which key links between themes are specified and clear.

“The school’s staff have a deep knowledge of the pupils and their families. The individual needs of pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), are being met increasingly well.”

Outside the classroom, St Cuthbert’s extra-curricular activities received an honourable mention, with the inspectors noting: “The school makes full use of the local area to deliver and enhance the curriculum. Pupils’ knowledge and skills are developed through educational visits to local museums, practical investigations on Northumbrian beaches and residential stays on the site of an Anglo-Saxon settlement.

“The school has high expectations of its pupils. Pupils respond well to these expectations.”

The importance of personal development at St Cuthbert’s was also highlighted.

“The school has a clear vision for pupils’ personal development and preparation for their next stages of learning,” stated the report. “Pupils have a thorough understanding of how to stay healthy and safe, particularly when working and playing online.

"New pupils to the school receive a warm welcome and settle in quickly. Pupils have a strong and developing understanding of difference and diversity.”

St Cuthbert’s, which retained its ‘Good’ rating in the inspection, is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“We are delighted with the inspection report, which reflects the dedication of our staff, pupils, families, and governors,” said Headteacher Clare McGregor.

“Our team continuously strives to make sure the education we provide is of the highest quality and enables every child to reach their full potential.

“I am very fortunate to have an incredibly skilled team who ensure St Cuthbert’s provides the very best opportunities for our pupils.

“I am so proud of everyone, and feel very privileged to be the headteacher of such a happy and thriving school.”

1 . Contributed St Cuthbert's Catholic First School praised by Ofsted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed St Cuthbert's Catholic First School praised by Ofsted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed St Cuthbert's Catholic First School praised by Ofsted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed St Cuthbert's Catholic First School praised by Ofsted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales