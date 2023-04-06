Teams from each year group at Tweedmouth Community Middle School showcased their skills at the regional finals in Newcastle.

As part of Lego Robotics, the children were tasked to design an ‘innovation project’ with a renewable energy theme where the robots complete various missions.

The panel of judges included bosses from SAGE and Amazon, and Tweedmouth’s Windstorm Robots Year 5 team were successful.

The victorious Windstorm Robots Year 5 team.

Ben Hulbert, the school’s headteacher, said: “The Windstorm Robots emerged victorious in the Robot Games and then overall with a first place win.

“This has now secured them a place at the UK finals in Harrogate – what an amazing achievement!

“However, we have since received a phone call from the judges as they were so impressed with all of our pupils that they requested another team to attend the UK finals.

“The team is an amalgamation of our two Year 7 teams Elizalectric and Bricky Bug, now named Elizabrick, who came joint third overall at the regional competition.

The newly formed, combined Year 7 team ‘Elizabrick’.

“We have to mention Mrs Ord, who won the Outstanding Coach award voted for by our pupils and judges, and the local businesses that have and are supporting our robotics teams – Shoreswood Farm, Asda, Fantasy Prints and Simpsons Malt.

