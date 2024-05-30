Berwick pupils take part in River Tweed project
TweedWATCH is teaching primary and secondary school children about a host of topics including trees, river wildlife, land and freshwater minibeasts, pebbles, pollinators and plastic pollution.
Sessions are hosted by Tweed Forum education and engagement officer, Jenny Holmes either at participating schools or at the Old Melrose Woodland Classroom.
Wellbeing in Nature sessions are also being delivered to pupils in recognition of the benefits of outdoor learning to children’s emotional and mental health.
As well as teaching children about the importance of the river landscape, the TweedWATCH project enables them to develop teamwork and communications skills.
Exploring nature, especially in the woodlands, can also help improve their mood and self-esteem, reducing stress and encouraging independence and resilience.
Tweed Forum chief executive, Luke Comins said: “The River Tweed is recognised as one of the world’s great rivers and has contributed hugely to the area’s history, economy and culture, however decades of habitat loss and land use intensification have taken their toll.
"By teaching local children about the importance of the river and its natural environment, we hope to create a generation of river conservationists who will appreciate and protect it long into the future.”
TweedWATCH is an important element of Destination Tweed, a £25 million, 13-project initiative which is set to deliver significant economic, environmental, educational and social benefits to the south of Scotland and north Northumberland.
TweedWATCH is taking bookings for sessions in the 2024/25 school year. For further information, please email [email protected] or call 01896 849723.
