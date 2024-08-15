Conal Ham will be heading to Cambridge to study medicine following his outstanding three A* grades in Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology.

"I’m very happy with my results,” he said.

Niamh McEnaney is off to read Criminology at Durham University with her top results, including a Distinction in Business.

There were notable successes for students who had followed vocational programmes, with Millie Heston and Brody Johnston both achieving double distinction grades in Sport.

Eve Murray and Charlie Todd are heading to York University to study music after achieving triple distinction grades in Music Technology. Erian Parrinha achieved a triple Merit in Health and Social Care, and has been offered both an apprenticeship and a university place.

Cody, a student at Berwick Academy, said: "I'm very happy with my results, I got what I needed to get into my apprenticeship which will help me advance my career in Engineering."

Tracy Hush, Berwick Academy’s headteacher said: “We are very proud of our students, and the hard work and resilience that has led to the results they have received.

"We are grateful to parents, carers and the wider community for their ongoing support.

"Our teachers have worked hard to ensure that students can make progress, and we are delighted that our students have achieved places at universities and colleges, or are heading into high quality employment.”

Deputy head Steve Gibson added his congratulations: “We're incredibly proud of everything they've achieved and the resilience they've shown to get to this point.”

Students across the county were congratulated by Cllt Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet Member with responsibility for Inspiring Young People at Northumberland County Council.

He said: “Congratulations to all our students in Northumberland, I hope that everyone is very proud of the grades they’ve achieved.

“Today is an exciting milestone as they move forward to take up new opportunities in education or the world of work and I wish all students the best of luck for the future.”

He added: "I would also like to thank Northumberland’s staff in schools and colleges for their dedication to making sure all our young people reach their full potential.”

